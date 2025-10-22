Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 227.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.