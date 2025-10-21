Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Holdings Raised by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 33.8% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $134,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $11,564,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 818,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,528,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $310.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $311.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.89.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

