New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.60 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $36,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,079,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,106,823,000 after buying an additional 1,565,459 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,917,000 after buying an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,878,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,318,000 after buying an additional 939,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after buying an additional 1,552,985 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.