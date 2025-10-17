Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,809,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,344,000 after acquiring an additional 434,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 88,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.08. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

