New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $33,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $70.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

