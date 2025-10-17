Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Reduced by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

PWR stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $446.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.