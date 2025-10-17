New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $58.31 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $58,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $299.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

