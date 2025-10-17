Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $428.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 247.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank upped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

