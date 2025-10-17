New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $47,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.45.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $437.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $446.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.