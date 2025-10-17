New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,201 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

