Copia Wealth Management Acquires 152 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $428.75 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day moving average is $332.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 247.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

