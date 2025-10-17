New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 116 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $62,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This trade represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.