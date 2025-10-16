Verisail Partners LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Verisail Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verisail Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,581,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,743,000 after buying an additional 253,481 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,632,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,485,000 after purchasing an additional 424,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

