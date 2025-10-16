Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5%

Dollar General stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

