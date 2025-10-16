AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,719 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter worth about $66,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 377.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 262,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 207,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.60. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

