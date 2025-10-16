RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,333 shares of company stock worth $584,293,759. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $255.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

