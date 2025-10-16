Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Receives $293.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average is $259.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.