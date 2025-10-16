Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

