Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7%

WMT opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,668,438. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

