Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $198.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.