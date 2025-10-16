Bayforest Capital Ltd Trims Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Bayforest Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $116.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.72. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

