The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.0% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,087,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 95,336 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. William Blair cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

