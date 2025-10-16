Courier Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $264.56 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

