Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VRNT opened at $20.24 on Friday. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 9,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Verint Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 840,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.