Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

