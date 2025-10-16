Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.82. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 535.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

Further Reading

