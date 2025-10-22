Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 41,140 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $38,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

