Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,182.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $744.26 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $527.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

