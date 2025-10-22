Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$6.95. 5,771,133 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 1,145,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraken Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

