Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.