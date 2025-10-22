FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,339.81.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $744.26 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.49. The firm has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

