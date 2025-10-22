Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.83.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.9%

ITW opened at $257.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

