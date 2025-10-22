Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys 375 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.28.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

