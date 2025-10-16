Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS $CIG

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,481 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 188.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 170,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Price Performance

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

