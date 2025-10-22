Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,268 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

