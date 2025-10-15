Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $952.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $956.13.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.7%

United Rentals stock opened at $1,000.47 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,007.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $790.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.