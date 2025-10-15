Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $704.67 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $422.38 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.99, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $751.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.98.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.64.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 77 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,280. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

