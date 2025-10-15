Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

