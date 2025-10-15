AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $26.35 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.97.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $240.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.