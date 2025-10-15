Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,978 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.9% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $598.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

