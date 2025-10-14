Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $63.89 Million Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.62% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $63,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $38,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.2% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.