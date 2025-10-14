Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $20.58

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, July 25th.

NYSE PAA opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 178,860 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 90.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

