VSE Corporation (VSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.
VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
VSE Stock Performance
Shares of VSEC opened at $154.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. VSE has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.40.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
