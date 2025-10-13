Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.94 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

