Revvity Inc. $RVTY Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Revvity from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Revvity Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. Revvity Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.36 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

