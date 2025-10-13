Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HP by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $6,359,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,669.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

