Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $91.69 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

