Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $365.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $373.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.92. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

