First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 585 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $304.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $836.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

