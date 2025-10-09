Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.94.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

